Trashion Fashion Show

Trashion fashion takes what others might consider trash and upcycles it into beautiful and wearable design. For generations, frugal and crafty people have been repurposing cast-off bits and bobs into clothing and accessories, but since the 1990s it’s become a popular trend among design students, reality TV fashion competition shows, galleries and local fundraisers. The Alliance on Aging has leveraged the trend since 2014 with its own annual Trashion Show fundraiser in support of its mission to provide services and resources to the senior citizens of Monterey County. This year’s show happens tomorrow, Saturday, July 1.
