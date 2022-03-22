It’s a perfect time for the theme of the eighth annual Trashion Show: “Life is a Party, Dress Like It!” The Alliance on Aging convenes its premier fundraising event, a unique and outrageous fashion show featuring clothes made from everyday trash—such as candy wrappers, recycled papers, Coca-Cola cans, 35-mm slides and more at 10:30am on Thursday, March 24 at the Salinas Sports Complex. Proceeds from this event go directly toward the nonprofit’s new Salinas HUB, a one-stop shop for seniors in Oldtown.
