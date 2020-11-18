“Two hearts sharing one home in their house of memories,” photographed by Vivian Glitchet from Park City, Utah. Glitecht’s photo submission won second place in the Monterey Wharf Association’s 175th Wharf Birthday Photo Contest. The photo asked fans of the wharf to submit photos with some of their best family memories. This photo was taken in October 2019.
