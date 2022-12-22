“As our honored guest, Congress presented President Zelenskyy with a flag from our Capitol and he in turn presented us with his own flag, filled with messages from soldiers on the frontlines in Ukraine,” Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, said following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. “A symbol of our partnership and the shared values we defend.” Panetta is pictured at left, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and a signed Ukrainian flag.
