Painter Valentina Milaychev created this oil-on-canvas work while painting in plein air on Asilomar Beach. The morning “started as very foggy, but by the time I was finishing the painting sun started picking through the fog above, but not on the horizon,” Milaychev writes. “It created effect of beach illumination, but not the far ocean.”
