“Fog at Elkhorn Slough” by Valentina Milaychev. The artist is based in Monterey and will have this oil painting on display at the Chesebro Wines art show from March 18 to May 26. “It was painted at the Elkhorn Slough Reserve on a foggy and a bit rainy day,” Milaychev says.
