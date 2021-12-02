Youth Arts Collective presents its Annual Holiday Art Show to be viewed online (visit yacexhibits.com). The show features all new (from within the past six months) YACster art, many from new members of the collective: paintings, pastels, drawings, collages, digital art, ceramics and animations—including this piece by artist Vanessa Valenzuela Berumen.
