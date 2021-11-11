Veterans Day at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Salinas has a rich history of honoring veterans, as does the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System. Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, staff at SVMHS pay tribute to those who have served in the military with a public display of flags. Today, SVMHS staff continued the tradition and put approximately 350 flags, some of which can be seen here, in front of Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
