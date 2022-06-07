Every once in a while you encounter someone doing something unusual on asphalt. No, that is not a Beatles reference. Instead, it’s a man who strolls backward through his Pacific Grove neighborhood. Or another who regularly takes on the harrowing incline of McClellan Avenue in Monterey, again powering backward up the slope. Some are taking to walking the wrong way around. It turns out that walking backward has some serious benefits for the body and mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.