Pacific Grove Art Center’s (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove) Artists’ Exhibit 2022 is now on display until Aug. 25, presenting works generated by studio artists, instructors and board members. Warren Chang is best known for his paintings depicting the fieldworkers of Monterey County. His realist paintings are reminiscent of 19th-century painters, in particular Francois Millet. His other interest is social realism in California, capturing everything from homelessness to the Black Lives Matter protests, delivering an emotional impact through photo-like oil paintings (as shown above).
