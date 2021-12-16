Watch the Western Flyer get put back together again. The vessel, once used by Ed Ricketts for trips to Baja, is now owned by the Western Flyer Foundation. This 14-minute video, the latest in a series on the restoration process, shows the original wheelhouse being re-installed on Dec. 4. The boat is expected to return to Monterey from Port Townsend, Washington, in 2022.
