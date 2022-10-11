Michelle Yi Martin is a self-taught weaver, born in Seoul, South Korea, and based in San Francisco. Her works will be on display at Monterey Museum of Art until Dec. 18. “As a Korean American immigrant, I have always lived in the ‘in-between’ space, which is the place where all the threads of one’s identity intersect,” Yi Martin writes. “This intersection is a balancing act – and although never fully achieved, the act defines me.”
