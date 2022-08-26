West End Festival 2022

The beloved Sand City art and music celebration West End Festival is turning 21 this year, and while its longtime organizer Steve Vagnini guarantees the event remains “family-friendly” through and through, “the festival has certainly matured and evolved over the years,” he says. What began as a tiny art gathering has since become a sizable music festival, with around 17,000 attendees last year. Still, the artistic vibe is palpable. Photographed by Fred Arellano.
