Whaler’s Cove is a silver rum from Fog’s End Distillery in Gonzales. “You can sip it as a white rum,” says Steven Wales, a co-owner. “It’s such an unusual thing.” Instead of the cloying nature of so many mass-market rums, Whaler’s Cove carries a cultivated manner that causes you to slow down, to allow the spirit to speak. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
