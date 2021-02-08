Art by Wilfredo Prudencio, seen on display at Babaloo Cuban Cafe in Seaside. Originally from El Salvador, Prudencio has translated his love of the arts through various formats, DJing for events and parties, and mentoring high-school-aged students at various local visual arts nonprofits.
