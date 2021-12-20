Will Bullas is an artist member and president of the Carmel Art Association’s board of directors and this piece, “Cool and Clear” (watercolor) is part of CAA’s holiday show, open until Jan. 4. Bullas is known for his “fun art,” often featuring animals doing human things – like wine-sipping rats and white rabbits wearing shades.
