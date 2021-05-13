“The Evolution of Dance,” a 1987 photograph from the Tar Landscape series (gelatin silver print, 24-by-72 inches) by William Giles is part of the Transformations exhibit featuring photography by Giles now exhibited at the Monterey Museum of Art. The museum reopened to visitors today, for the first time in 14 months, with 45-minute timed tickets. Giles, as well as textile designer Kaffe Fassett and painter Erin Lee Gafill, present on their work tonight at 5:15pm in a virtual opening reception that also celebrates the reopening of MMA.
