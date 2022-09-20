For some, the meal selection comes before the wine selection. For others, the food follows the wine. Yet Aengus Wagner, the man behind the wine list for Big Sur star Nepenthe, takes a different approach. “For me, any wine with good conversation trumps a ‘perfect pairing,’” Wagner says. The list is geared to a patio with an unparalleled view over the cliffs of the Big Sur coastline, and a steady stream of customers from all over the world. Photographed by Christopher Neely.
