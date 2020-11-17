Yes, we know, it’s 2020. But there’s still something to be thankful for. The city of Monterey is emphasizing that message with special promotion: Share one or more digital postcards (download them here), tag #GiveThanksNotCovid and tag @cityofmonterey. To be entered to win a 250th anniversary poster from the city, email webmaster@monterey.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.