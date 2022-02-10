Youth Arts Collective Valentine's Day pop-up.

Monterey’s Youth Arts Collective is hosting a Valentine’s Day show featuring love-themed work (shown above) by its members. The show is up inside the entryway at 472 Calle Principal for in-person viewing, and can be seen online. Program Director Meg Biddle says it’s a great opportunity to buy some original artwork at an affordable price for someone you love (or just yourself). The show will be on display through the end of the month.
