Two lines of concert-goers are seen stretching down Main Street from the Fox Theater, past shops and restaurants in Oldtown Salinas last Thursday, June 2. An audience of almost 600 people filed into their seats to watch over 100 young Salinas musicians performing together in the Youth Orchestra Salinas spring concert.
