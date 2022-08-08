Zoya Scholis is a Monterey and Bay Area denizen, with a bachelor of arts degree in studio arts. A former bilingual school teacher, in 2007 she became a full-time artist and instructor, while also offering Art for Personal Growth workshops. Much of her figurative work has a dreamy, fairytale feel. For Scholis, “art making is an exploration of psyche and an experiment with the Divine.” The above piece is titled “Millie” (oil on canvas) and was finished this year.
