There is so much about this new umpteenth film version of Jack London’s classic tale The Call of the Wild that is ready-made for meme-iriffic snarking. Harrison Ford has gone full Grizzly Adams. And Buck, the canine hero, is fully CGI – 100-percent digital, not a scrap of real fur or dog smell about him.
Go ahead and get it out of yer system, because dang if it ain’t actually some old-fashioned kiddie-pitched action-adventure: sweetly earnest, equal parts scary and funny and exciting and sad and happy. It reminded me of the live-action Disney animal movies of the 1960s and ’70s, the ones I grew up with. And if the kids at the family screening I attended are anything to go by, they loved it. The 6-year-old friend I went with was riveted, frequently leaning in toward the screen at the intense bits.
This new generation isn’t too jaded or too content-to-just-stream-stuff-on-their-tablets to enjoy a cozy, sentimental story blazing on a big screen. Even one without catchy tunes.
I definitely had something in my eye several times while watching this. I’m such a soft touch. Stupid, sappy animal flick…
Pitched for grade-schoolers this version may be, but Call of the Wild has not been dumbed down, nor are the harsher aspects of the tale omitted. And thank goodness for that. The roller coaster of doggy emotions that Saint Bernard – Scotch shepherd – mix Buck rides as he goes from pampered family pet in 1890s California to dognap victim to sled dog in the Yukon and beyond includes encounters with humans who run the full gamut from kind to cruel.
More than one moment of mostly off-screen, mostly implied, yet still chilling violence toward Buck prompted screams of terror from the littlest ones at my screening. Call of the Wild might be a tad too much for some of the youngest kids, even though it’s rated PG.
But none of the kids seemed to have any problem understanding that the stately black wolf whom Buck keeps encountering on his journeys in the snowy wilderness is, in fact, the spirit of Buck’s own animal nature, a guide for him as he rediscovers his untamed side.
Some of the grown-ups I spoke to after the movie agreed with me that the ever-so-slightly cartoonish aspects to the all-CGI animals – including the other dogs on the mush team Buck joins – detract from fully buying into them as real animals. If there is a doggo uncanny valley here, it’s in the very human (though also only occasional and somewhat muted) rolling of eyes and other facial expressions that dogs don’t actually make.
None of this anthropomorphizing is anywhere near like the crime it can be in some for-kids animal movies. For instance, the dogs don’t talk here – hallelujah!
And it could be considered in keeping with the ethos of Jack London’s novel, the source material. Part of the appeal of the so-called animal fiction of that era is attributing human motives, desires and feelings to animal creatures. I bet London would approve of this film interpretation.
And lest we forget, there are humans here too. Ford’s John Thornton is far from the only Homo sapiens to feature in Buck’s adventures (even if the marketing suggests otherwise), and he has been given a somewhat different – and more poignant – backstory than the character in the book.
In any case, apart from a few brief encounters with Buck early on and the gentle narration Ford’s human supplies for viewers’ benefit, Thornton is not a significant friend for Buck until the dog’s finale act with humanity. Ford is his usual gruff yet sneakily pleasant curmudgeon, and displays a wonderful gameness in interacting with a CGIed co-star who wasn’t actually there.
Much as I love Ford, I would have been equally happy to see a full movie in which Buck continually exasperates his master (Bradley Whitford) in his well-off, comfortable California home. Or one in which Buck is just enjoying his work with the Canadian post dispatchers (Omar Sy and Cara Gee) on whose sled team he ends up, and works his way up the pupper chain of command. (The casting of a French black man and a First Nations woman delivering mail in late-19th-century Canada is how you do effortless diversity onscreen. It’s not even anachronistic.)
The Call of the Wild is a story (and a movie) that is too easy to dismiss and disparage. But now that I’ve seen it – and I wasn’t expecting much – I feel like it’s worth defending. For its empathetic soul and for its honest love of the natural world, both of which need defending now more than ever.
THE CALL OF THE WILD ( 3 ) • Directed by Chris Sanders • Starring Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Bradley Whitford • Rated PG • 100 minutes • At Century Cinemas Del Monte, Lighthouse Cinemas, Maya Cinemas, Northridge Cinemas
