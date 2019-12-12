Once upon a time, Clint Eastwood, a notoriously outspoken conservative in supposedly liberal Hollywood, had no problem at all with cops who employed their own unconventional extralegal brand of law enforcement (see: Dirty Harry). Today, in Richard Jewell, he really doesn’t like the FBI, even though the filmmaker doesn’t even suggest that the agency did anything more than act in the sort of aggressive way that conservative philosophy generally condones as perfectly acceptable, particularly in response to an act of terrorism.
Bizarrely, Eastwood and screenwriter Billy Ray don’t seem to have any interest whatsoever in depicting security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) as anything other than a completely reasonable suspect for the FBI to home in on after a bomb is detonated in the Olympic Park in Atlanta in the summer of 1996, killing two people and injuring many more.
Jewell here comes across as a simpleton with a fixation on police work, a man who has failed in a career in law enforcement, a wannabe hanger-on and an object of ridicule to real cops. We, the audience, may see that Jewell does nothing at all criminal, and we may know that he had absolutely nothing to do with the bombing, but there’s also not a single thing here to counter the notion that he looked legitimately suspicious to the FBI and that they investigated him in good faith. Jon Hamm’s lead investigating FBI agent could be, without any alteration whatsoever, the hero here, though he is shoehorned into the villain slot. And yet the man the movie wants to champion is a lazily drawn, stereotypical Hollywood doofus.
Even given all that, it’s difficult to get past the feeling that Eastwood, with a style that is even more cluelessly simplistic than his other work of late, is pointlessly striving to exonerate a man who was exonerated by the FBI almost immediately after they concluded that he was not involved in the bombing… again, as plainly and clearly depicted here. Jewell was never charged, never even arrested.
He was treated appallingly by the press, Eastwood’s other Big Baddie. There’s an undertone of railing at the “Fake News” in Richard Jewell, though that hardly tracks, either: When the newspaper The Atlanta Journal-Constitution names Jewell as the FBI’s main suspect, igniting a media shitstorm that engulfs Jewell and his mother, Bobi (Kathy Bates), with whom he lives, there’s nothing fake about it: It’s true.
The relevant bit of the Richard Jewell story – the explosion of media interest that coalesced around a man who turned out to be wholly innocent – is a sideshow in Richard Jewell, one that ignores all the context in which it happens.
It’s a missed opportunity to give a glimpse into how we got here. There’s zero appreciation for how this was the beginning of the 24/7 news cycle and cable news that was coming to rely more on sensational “breaking news” rather than in-depth, carefully reported journalism. (The infamous OJ Simpson white-Bronco chase, arguably the instigating event for this new kind of “urgent” live TV, occurred only two years before this incident.)
There absolutely is criticism of the media to be examined here, but Richard Jewell isn’t up to the task. Instead, it cheaply invents a Journal-Constitution reporter (Olivia Wilde) who trades sex with Hamm’s FBI agent in exchange for Jewell’s name as their suspect.
This is an appalling slander on the real journalist who broke the story, Kathy Scruggs, a woman who is no longer around to defend herself. (She died in 2001.) The film also implies that she didn’t even write her own article but handed over that chore to a male reporter.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution responded on Dec. 9 – in real life, not in the film – by having a law firm send a letter to Eastwood, Ray and Warner Bros. that calls this out as “entirely false and malicious” as well as “extremely defamatory and damaging” and calling for a prominent disclaimer of the film’s fake retelling. Eastwood’s sad decision to fictionalize in a politically-charged manner has also caused a social media storm.
Ironically, Wilde’s performance is one of the highlights of this otherwise intensely bland and directionless movie; even Sam Rockwell as Jewell’s lawyer is pretty muted, though he and Wilde do briefly spar entertainingly. They are but a momentary respite, however from a story too poorly structured and too seemingly unaware of its own core to any sort of point at all.
Richard Jewell fails even as a conservative screed – and that’s a pretty low bar.
RICHARD JEWELL ( 1 ) Directed by Clint Eastwood • Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates • Rated R • 129 minutes • At Century Cinemas Del Monte, Lighthouse Cinemas, Maya Cinemas, Northridge Cinemas
