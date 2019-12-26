Movie Times

Chairs Theatre Cinema Show Plush Going Out Red (attribution optional)

 MaxPixel's contributors

Century Cinemas

Del Monte 

1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey

373-8051

Schedule not available at press time. Contact theater for updated information.

Century Marina

100 Tenth St., Marina

384-1002

Schedule not available at press time. Contact theater for updated information.

Lighthouse Cinemas

525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove

643-1333

Schedule not available at press time. Contact theater for updated information.

Maya Cinemas

153 Main St., Salinas

757-6299

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

Schedule not available at press time. Contact theater for updated information.

Northridge Cinemas

350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas 449-4168

Schedule not available at press time. Contact theater for updated information.

Osio Theater

350 Alvarado St., Monterey

901-3119

Schedule not available at press time. Contact theater for updated information.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Tags

Recommended for you