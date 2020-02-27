Century Cinemas
Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- 1917 12:20pm, 3:30pm, 6:40pm, 9:45pm
- Brahms: The Boy II 11:15am, 1:40pm, 4:00pm, 6:50pm, 9:30pm
- Downhill 11:05am, 1:25pm, 3:50pm, 9:00pm
- Fantasy Island 10:55am, 1:40pm, 4:50pm, 7:45pm, 10:25pm
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey 10:50am, 1:35pm, 4:25pm, 7:10pm, 10:05pm
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie 11:40am, 2:25pm, 5:10pm, 7:55pm, 10:25pm
- Metropolitan Opera: Agrippina 9:55am (Sat)
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Japanese with English subtitles) 7:30pm
- Parasite Noon, 3:05pm, 6:10pm, 9:20pm
- Sonic The Hedgehog 11:00am, 12:10pm, 1:35pm, 2:55pm, 4:15pm, 5:30pm, 7:00pm, 8:10pm 9:50pm
- The Call of the Wild 10:55am, 1:30pm, 4:20pm, 10:15pm
- The Gentlemen 10:50am, 1:40pm, 4:30pm, 7:20pm, 10:10pm
- The Invisible Man 11:45am, 3:00pm, 6:30pm, 9:40pm
- The Lodge 11:20am, 2:05pm, 4:45pm, 7:40pm, 10:20pm
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
- Bad Boys for Life Noon, 3:00pm, 6:00pmj, 9:00pm
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey 1:25pm, 4:10pm, 10:10pm
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Japanese with English subtitles) 7:30pm
- Sonic The Hedgehog 1:05pm, 3:40pm, 6:15pm, 8:50pm
- The Call of the Wild 1:20pm, 3:55pm, 6:30pm, 9:05pm
- The Invisible Man 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 10:00pm
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- 1917 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
- Parasite 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Sonic The Hedgehog 10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:45pm
- The Call of the Wild 11:10am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:35pm
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- The Invisible Man 10:00am, 10:30am, 1:00pm, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 10:00pm, 10:30pm
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Dubbed in English) 7:00pm
(Other showtimes not available at press time.)
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas 449-4168
- Bad Boys for Life 10:30am, 1:20pm, 4:25pm, 7:30pm, 10:35pm
- Brahms: The Boy II 10:35am, 12:55pm, 3:15pm, 5:35pm, 7:55pm, 10:15pm
- Fantasy Island 10:20am, 1:15pm, 4:10pm, 10:00pm
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey 10:30am, 1:15pm, 4:00pm, 6:55pm, 9:45pm
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie 11:00am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:40pm, 10:15pm
- Jumanji: The Next Level 10:20am, 1:35pm
- Las Pildoras de Mi Novio 11:00am, 1:40pm, 4:20pm, 7:10pm, 9:55pm
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Dubbed in English) 10:45am, 1:30pm, 4:15pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
- My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Japanese with English subtitles) 6:15pm
- Nuuk (Tagalog with English subtitles) 1:55pm, 7:40pm
- Onward (Advanced screening) 3:00pm (Sat)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 10:30am, 11:10am, 12:05pm, 1:05pm, 2:40pm, 3:40pm, 4:55pm, 5:15pm, 7:50pm, 8:50pm, 10:25am, 10:35am
- The Invisible Man 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 10:30pm
- The Call of the Wild 10:40am, 1:25pm, 4:10pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
- The Gentlemen 4:30pm, 7:20pm, 10:10pm
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- CatVideoFest 2020 2:00pm (Sat-Sun)
- Fantastic Fungi 2:30pm, 5:00pm
- Little Women 10:30am (Sat-Sun), 4:15pm
- Long Strange Trip 6:00pm (Sat)
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band 10:45am (Sat-Sun) 2:00pm
- Parasite 1:30pm, 7:00pm (Sun-Thu)
- Seberg 11:15am (Sat-Sun), 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- The Assistant 11:30am (Sat-Sun), 1:45pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm
Movies and showtimes listed as available at press time. Contact cinemas for updated information.