Century Cinemas
Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- 1917 10:55am, 1:50pm, 7:30pm, 10:25pm
- Bad Boys for Life 10:55am, 1:55pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 10:50am, 12:10pm, 1:35pm, 3:05pm, 3:40pm, 4:20pm, 4:45pm, 5:10pm, 6:30pm, 7:10pm, 8:35pm, 10:00pm
- Dolittle 11:00am, 1:35pm, 4:20pm, 7:20pm, 10:05pm
- Gretel & Hansel 11:35pm, 2:10pm, 4:45pm, 7:40pm, 10:05pm
- Jumanji: The Next Level 11:20am, 2:15pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
- Knives Out 11:25am, 2:45pm, 6:10pm, 9:25pm
- Love Story 1:00pm (Sun)
- Metropolitan Opera: Porgy and Bess 12:55pm (Sat)
- Parasite 11:00am, 2:05pm
- Rhythm Section 7:50pm, 10:30pm
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 11:50am, 9:30pm
- The Gentlemen 10:50am, 1:40pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:25pm
- The Turning 3:40pm, 10:10pm
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
- Bad Boys for Life 12:45pm, 3:45pm, 6:45pm, 9:50pm
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 3:15pm, 4:15pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:45pm, 9:45pm
- Dolittle 2:05pm, 4:40pm, 7:15pm, 9:55pm
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- 1917 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
- Jojo Rabbit 10:50am
- Little Women 1:50pm, 4:50pm, 7:50pm
- The Gentlemen 11:05am, 2:05pm, 5:05pm, 8:05pm
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- 1917 10:15am, 12:55pm, 3:55pm, 6:45pm, 9:30pm
- Bad Boys for Life 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:40pm, 2:00pm, 3:20pm, 6:05pm, 7:15pm, 8:45pm
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 10:00am, 11:00am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 2:30pm, 3:15pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:15pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:15pm, 10:00pm, 10:45pm
- Bombshell 4:25pm
- Dolittle 10:20am, 1:00pm, 3:35pm, 6:10pm, 8:40pm
- Ford vs Ferrari 7:05pm
- Frozen 2 10:30am, 1:15pm
- Gretel & Hansel 11:15am, 1:30pm, 3:45pm, 6:00pm, 8:15pm, 10:30pm
- Jojo Rabbit 11:05am
- Jumanji: The Next Level 10:15am, 1:05pm, 4:00pm, 7:05pm, 9:50pm
- Little Women 1:25pm
- Parasite 10:15am
- Rhythm Section 11:00am, 1:35pm, 4:10pm, 6:45pm, 9:30pm
- Spies in Disguise 4:20pm
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 11:20am, 2:35pm, 5:45pm, 9:00pm
- The Gentlemen 10:15am, 1:20pm, 4:15pm, 7:05pm, 10:05pm
- The Turning &:30pm, 10:00pm
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas 449-4168
- 1917 10:30am, 1:25pm, 4:20pm, 7:15pm, 10:10pm
- Bad Boys for Life Noon, 3:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 7:45pm, 8:00pm, 8:45pm, 9:45pm, 10:45pm
- Dolittle 10:25am, 1:10pm, 3:45pm, 6:25pm, 9:15pm
- Gretel & Hansel 10:35am, 12:55pm, 3:15pm, 5:35pm, 7:55pm, 10:15pm
- Jumanji: The Next Level 10:20am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm
- Just Mercy 1:45pm
- Knives Out 11:35pm, 2:55pm, 6:15pm, 9:20pm
- Like A Boss 12:45pm, 3:05pm, 5:25pm, 10:40pm
- Love Story 1:00pm (Sun)
- The Gentlemen 9:40am, 2:05pm, 4:55pm, 7:45pm, 10:35pm
- The Rhythm Section 5:00pm, 7:45pm, 10:30pm
- The Turning 11:20am, 1:50pm, 4:20pm, 7:20pm, 9:55pm
- Underwater 11:10am, 1:40pm, 4:15pm, 6:55pm, 9:40pm
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- 1917 11:00am (Sat-Sun) 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm
- Color Out of Space 11:15am (Sat-Sun) 6:30pm
- Fantastic Fungi 2:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm
- Jojo Rabbit 11:30am (Sat-Sun), 4:45pm
- Oscar Shorts Animation 2:30pm, 6:45pm
- Oscar Shorts Live Action Noon (Sat-Sun) 4:30pm
- Parasite 2:00pm, 7:00pm
- Portrait of A Lady on Fire 7:00pm (Wed)
Movies and showtimes listed as available at press time. Contact cinemas for updated information.