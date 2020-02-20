Century Cinemas
Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- 1917 12:20pm, 3:30pm, 6:40pm, 9:45pm
- Bad Boys for Life 1:40pm, 7:20pm
- Brahms: The Boy II 11:00am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:30pm
- Dolittle 11:00am, 4:40pm, 10:15pm
- Downhill 11:05am, 1:25pm, 3:50pm, 6:30pm, 9:00pm
- Fantasy Island 10:55am, 1:40pm, 4:50pm, 7:40pm, 10:20pm
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey 10:50am, 1:35pm, 4:25pm, 7:10pm, 10:05pm
- Jumanji: The Next Level 11:20am, 2:30pm
- Parasite 11:45am, 3:00pm, 6:20pm, 9:20pm
- Sonic The Hedgehog 11:15am, 12:30pm, 1:55pm, 3:15pm, 4:35pm, 5:55pm, 7:25pm, 8:35pm, 10:00pm
- The Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake 12:55pm (Sun)
- The Call of the Wild 10:55am, 1:30pm, 4:20pm, 7:05pm, 10:00pm
- The Color Purple (1985) 1:00pm, 5:00pm (Sun)
- The Gentlemen 6:10pm, 9:15pm
- The Lodge 11:10am, 2:00pm, 4:45pm, 7:30pm, 10:20pm
- The Photograph 10:50am, 1:30pm, 4:10pm, 6:50pm, 9:45pm
- Wilder vs Fury II 6:00pm (Sat)
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
Not available at press time.
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- 1917 10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:45pm
- Downhill 11:15am, 2:15pm, 5:15pm, 8:15pm
- Parasite 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- The Call of the Wild 11:10am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:35pm
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- The Call of the Wild Noon, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:30pm, 10:00pm
(Other showtimes not available at press time.)
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas 449-4168
- Bad Boys for Life 10:30am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:35pm
- Brahms: The Boy II 10:35am, 12:55pm, 3:15pm, 5:35pm, 7:55pm, 10:15pm
- Dolittle 10:25am, 1:10pm, 3:45pm, 6:25pm, 9:15pm
- Fantasy Island 10:20am, 1:15pm, 4:10pm, 7:05pm, 10:00pm
- Gretel & Hansel 12:55pm, 3:15pm, 5:35pm, 8:00pm, 10:25pm
- Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey 10:30am, 1:15pm, 1:50pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 7:45pm, 9:45pm
- Jumanji: The Next Level 10:20am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm
- Las Pildoras de Mi Novio 11:00am, 1:40pm, 4:20pm, 7:10pm, 9:55pm
- Parasite 10:45am, 4:35pm, 10:30pm
- Sonic The Hedgehog 9:30am, 10:00am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:05pm, 1:05pm, 2:05pm, 2:40pm, 3:40pm, 4:40pm, 5:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:15pm, 7:50pm, 8:50pm, 9:50pm, 10:25pm
- The Call of the Wild 10:40am, 1:25pm, 4:10pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
- The Color Purple 1:00pm, 5:00pm (Sun)
- The Photograph 10:35am, 1:20pm, 4:15pm, 6:55pm, 9:35pm
- Wilder vs Fury II 6:00pm (Sat)
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- 1917 11:00am (Sat-Sun), 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:45pm
- Fantastic Fungi 2:30pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm
- Jojo Rabbit 11:30am (Sat-Sun), 4:30pm
- Little Women 1:45pm, 6:45pm
- Parasite 10:45am (Sat-Sun) 1:30pm, 7:00pm
- Parasite (B&W) 4:15pm
- The Assistant 11:15am (Sat-Sun), 1:45pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
