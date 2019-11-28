Movie Times

Century Cinemas Del Monte

1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey

373-8051 

  • Frozen 2 10:10am, 11:00am, 1:40pm, 3:30pm, 4:20pm, 6:10pm, 7:00pm, 8:50pm. 9:40pm
  • Frozen 2 3D 12:50pm
  • Knives Out 10:20am, 1:25pm, 4:30pm, 7:35pm, 10:40pm
  • Queen & Slim 10:15am, 1:20pm, 4:25pm, 7:30pm, 10:35pm

Other films not available at press time

Century Marina

100 Tenth St., Marina

384-1002

  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 11am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:15pm, 10:00pm
  • Ford v Ferrari 11:15am, 2:45pm, 6:15pm, 9:45pm
  • Frozen 2 9:30am, 3:10pm, 6:00pm, 8:40pm
  • Knives Out 9:50am, 100pm, 4:20pm, 7:30pm, 10:35pm

 Other films not available at press time

Maya Cinemas

153 Main St., Salinas

757-6299

  • The All-Americans 11:40am, 2:05pm, 4:35pm, 7:05pm, 9:35 pm

Other films not available at press time

 

Northridge Cinemas

350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas

449-4168

  • 21 Bridges 1:15pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 9:50am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:50pm, 9:45pm
  • Charlie’s Angels 10:00pm, 12:55pm, 3:50pm
  • Countdown 1:35pm, 4:00pm, 6:35pm, 9:10pm
  • Ford v Ferrari 11:30am, 3:00pm, 6:40pm, 10:10pm
  • Frozen 2 10:45am, 11:25am, 2:10pm, 4:15pm, 4:55pm, 7:00pm, 7:40pm, 9:45pm, 10:25pm
  • Frozen 2 3D 1:30pm, 5:35pm
  • Last Christmas 1:20pm
  • Midway 11:25am, 2:55pm, 6:20pm, 9:35pm
  • Playing With Fire 9:45pm, 12:15pm, 2:45pm, 5:15pm, 7:45pm, 10:15pm
  • Queen & Slim 10:00am, 1:10pm, 4:20pm, 7:30pm, 10:40pm

Other films, times not available at press time

 

Osio Theater

350 Alvarado St., Monterey

901-3119

  • Fantastic Fungi 2:00pm
  • Frankie 2:00pm
  • Jojo Rabbit 11:15am (Sat-Sun only), 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
  • Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 4:00pm, 6:00pm
  • Marriage Story 11:00am (Sat-Sun only) 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:15pm
  • Pain and Glory 4:15pm
  • Parasite 11:15am (Sat-Sun only), 6:45pm
  • The Irishman 12:30pm, 5:00pm
  •  

Lighthouse Cinemas

525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove

643-1333

  • A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
  • Ford v Ferrari 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm
  • Frozen 2 10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm
  • Knives Out 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm

 

 

Movies and times listed as available at press time. Contact cinemas for updated information.

 

 

