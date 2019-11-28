Century Cinemas Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- Frozen 2 10:10am, 11:00am, 1:40pm, 3:30pm, 4:20pm, 6:10pm, 7:00pm, 8:50pm. 9:40pm
- Frozen 2 3D 12:50pm
- Knives Out 10:20am, 1:25pm, 4:30pm, 7:35pm, 10:40pm
- Queen & Slim 10:15am, 1:20pm, 4:25pm, 7:30pm, 10:35pm
Other films not available at press time
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 11am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:15pm, 10:00pm
- Ford v Ferrari 11:15am, 2:45pm, 6:15pm, 9:45pm
- Frozen 2 9:30am, 3:10pm, 6:00pm, 8:40pm
- Knives Out 9:50am, 100pm, 4:20pm, 7:30pm, 10:35pm
Other films not available at press time
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- The All-Americans 11:40am, 2:05pm, 4:35pm, 7:05pm, 9:35 pm
Other films not available at press time
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas
449-4168
- 21 Bridges 1:15pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 9:50am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:50pm, 9:45pm
- Charlie’s Angels 10:00pm, 12:55pm, 3:50pm
- Countdown 1:35pm, 4:00pm, 6:35pm, 9:10pm
- Ford v Ferrari 11:30am, 3:00pm, 6:40pm, 10:10pm
- Frozen 2 10:45am, 11:25am, 2:10pm, 4:15pm, 4:55pm, 7:00pm, 7:40pm, 9:45pm, 10:25pm
- Frozen 2 3D 1:30pm, 5:35pm
- Last Christmas 1:20pm
- Midway 11:25am, 2:55pm, 6:20pm, 9:35pm
- Playing With Fire 9:45pm, 12:15pm, 2:45pm, 5:15pm, 7:45pm, 10:15pm
- Queen & Slim 10:00am, 1:10pm, 4:20pm, 7:30pm, 10:40pm
Other films, times not available at press time
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- Fantastic Fungi 2:00pm
- Frankie 2:00pm
- Jojo Rabbit 11:15am (Sat-Sun only), 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 4:00pm, 6:00pm
- Marriage Story 11:00am (Sat-Sun only) 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:15pm
- Pain and Glory 4:15pm
- Parasite 11:15am (Sat-Sun only), 6:45pm
- The Irishman 12:30pm, 5:00pm
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Ford v Ferrari 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm
- Frozen 2 10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm
- Knives Out 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
Movies and times listed as available at press time. Contact cinemas for updated information.