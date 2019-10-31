Century Cinemas Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- Black and Blue 12:10pm, 2:50pm, 5:30pm, 8:10pm, 10:50pm
- Countdown 10:45am, 1:05pm, 3:35pm, 6:00pm, 8:20pm, 10:55pm
- Harriet 10:40am, 1:40pm, 4:40pm, 7:40pm, 10:40pm
- Joker 10:50am, 1:20pm, 4:15pm, 7:10pm, 10:05pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Noon, 3:25pm, 6:20pm, 9:20pm
- Motherless Brooklyn 12:55pm, 4:10pm, 7:25pm, 10:40pm
- Parasite 12:05pm, 3:20pm, 6:40pm, 10:00pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:30am, 11:35am, 1:30pm, 2:45pm, 4:30pm, 5:55pm, 7:30pm, 9:05pm, 10:30pm
- The Addams Family 11:30am, 1:50pm, 4:10pm, 6:30pm, 8:50pm
- The Current War 10:35am, 1:25pm, 4:05pm, 6:50pm, 9:35pm
- The Lighthouse 11:50am, 2:40pm, 5:20pm, 8:00pm, 10:45pm
- Western Stars 10:30am
- Zombieland: Double Tap 11:20am, 2:00pm, 4:50pm, 7:20pm, 9:50pm
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
- Joker 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 6:30pm, 9:30pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:30am, 1:25pm, 4:20pm, 7:15pm, 10:10pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 10:00pm
- The Addams Family 11:20am, 1:45pm, 4:10pm, 6:45pm, 9:10pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap Noon, 2:35pm, 5:10pm, 7:45pm, 10:20pm
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- Arctic Dogs 10:15am (Sat and Sun only), 11:40am (Sat and Sun only), 12:40pm, 2:10pm, 3:10pm, 4:40pm, 7:10pm, 9:40pm
- Black and Blue 11:00am, 1:45pm, 4:25pm, 7:20pm, 10:10pm
- Countdown 10:40am, 1:00pm, 3:20pm, 5:40pm, 8:00pm, 10;15pm
- Harriet 10:00am (Sat and Sun only), 12:45pm, 3:45pm, 6:45pm, 9:30pm
- Joker 12:25pm, 3:15pm, 6:15pm, 9:15pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 11:05am, 12:30pm, 1:50pm, 3:15pm, 6:00pm, 7:15pm, 8:45pm, 10:05pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:00am (Sat and Sun only), 10:30am (Sat and Sun only), 11:00am, noon, 1:00pm, 1:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:30pm, 9:00pm, 10:00pm, 10:30pm
- The Addams Family 10:20am, 1:15pm, 4:05pm, 6:40pm, 9:25pm
- The Current War: Director’s Cut
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:10am (Sat and Sun only), 12:35pm, 3:05pm, 5:25pm, 8:10pm, 10:30pm
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas
449-4168
- Abominable 10:25am, 1:00pm, 3:40pm
- Arctic Dogs 10:10am, 12:40pm, 3:10pm, 5:40pm, 8:10pm
- Black and Blue 10:40am, 1:50pm, 4:40pm, 7:35pm, 10:35pm
- Countdown 10:00am, 12:25pm, 2:50pm, 5:15pm, 7:40pm, 10:10pm
- Gemini Man 10:15am, 1:20pm, 4:15pm, 10:15pm
- Harriet 10;10am, 1:10pm, 4:10pm, 7:10pm, 10:10pm
- Joker 10:10am, 1:10pm, 4:10pm, 7:20pm, 10:20pm, 10:40pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:20am, 11:00am, 1:15pm, 1:55pm, 4:10pm, 4:50pm, 7:05pm, 7:45pm, 10:00pm, 10:40pm
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:00am, 10:40am, 1:10pm, 1:50pm, 4:20pm, 5:00pm, 6:25pm (Fri thru Sun only), 7:30pm, 7:45pm (Fri thru Sun only), 8:00pm, 9:30pm (Fri thru Sun only), 10:15pm, 10:30pm, 10:50pm (except Sat), 11:00pm
- The Addams Family 10:05am, 12:30pm, 2:55pm, 5:20pm, 7:15pm, 7:50pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:55am, 1:35pm, 4:15pm, 6:50pm, 9:30pm
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- Dolemite is My Name 11:00am (Sat and Sun only), 4:15pm
- Fantastic Fungi 2:00pm, 4:00pm
- First Love 1:45pm, 6:45pm
- Gift 6:00pm
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 2:00pm, 6:45pm
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins Noon (Sun only), 2:15pm (except Fri and Sat), 6:30pm (except Fri, Sat and Weds)
- Where’s My Roy Cohn? 11:30am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- Downton Abbey 10:45am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:45pm
- The Current War 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:50am, 1:50pm, 4:50pm, 7:50pm
- Harriet 11:15am, 2:15pm, 5:15pm, 8:15pm