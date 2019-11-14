Century Cinemas Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- Charlie’s Angels 10:40am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm
- Doctor Sleep 11:40am, 3:15pm, 6:50pm, 10:25pm
- Ford v Ferrari 11:00am, 12:50pm, 2:45pm, 4:25pm, 6:30pm, 8:00pm, 10:15pm
- Harriet 10:25am, 4:40pm, 10:40pm
- Jojo Rabbit 10:35am, 1:25pm, 4:15pm, 7:00pm, 9:55pm
- Joker 7:20pm, 10:20pm
- Konosuba - God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World (Japanese with subtitles) 7:00pm (Thurs only)
- Last Christmas 10:15am, 1:00pm, 3:45pm, 6:25pm, 9:10pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:30am, 1:20pm, 4:10pm, 7:05pm, 9:50pm
- Midway Noon, 3:20pm, 6:40pm, 10:00pm
- Parasite 1:25pm, 7:40pm
- Playing With Fire 10:45am, 1:15pm, 3:50pm, 6:20pm, 8:50pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:20am, 1:40pm, 4:45pm, 7:50pm, 10:45pm
- The Good Liar 10:30am, 1:20pm, 4:20pm, 7:10pm, 10:15pm
- The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration 7:00pm (Thurs only)
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
- Ford v Ferrari 11:45am, 3:15pm, 6:15pm, 10:15pm
- Doctor Sleep 11:30am, 3:00pm, 6:30pm, 10pm.
- Last Christmas 11:15am, 1:55pm, 4:35pm, 7:25pm, 10:05pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1:10pm, 4:05pm, 7pm, 9:55pm
- Midway 12:45pm, 4pm, 7:15pm, 10:30pm
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- Charlie’s Angels 10:10am, 11:15am, 1pm, 2pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pmn, 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 9:15pm, 10:15pm
- Ford v Ferrari 10am, noon, 1:15pm, 3:15pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:40pm, 7:45pm, 8:45pm, 10pm
- Doctor Sleep 11:50am, 2:20pm, 4:50pm, 7:20pm, 9:50pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10am, 12:45pm; 3:35pm, 6:20pm, 9:10pm
- Midway 12:15pm, 3:30pm, 6:45pm, 10:05pm
- Playing With Fire 11:10am, 1:45pm, 4:20pm, 7:05pm, 9:25pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:00am, 1:10pm, 5:05pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
- Western Stars 10:45am
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas
449-4168
- Countdown 12:30pm, 2:55pm, 5:20pm, 7:45pm, 10:10pm
- Charlie’s Angels 10:30am, 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:30pm
- Doctor Sleep 10:40am, 2:10pm, 6:00pm, 9:40pm
- Ford v Ferrari 11:30am, 3:00pm, 6:40pm, 7:50pm, 10:10pm
- Harriet 4:15pm, 1:10pm, 7:15pm, 10:25pm
- Joker 10:10am, 1:10pm, 4:10pm, 7:20pm, 10:20pm
- Last Christmas 10:30am, 1:10pm, 3:50pm, 7:00pm, 9:50pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:20am, 1:20pm, 4:15pm, 7:10pm, 10:05pm
- Midway 12:25am, 3:00pm, 6:30pm, 9:45pm
- Playing With Fire 10:00am, 12:15pm, 2:45pm, 5:15pm, 7:45pm, 10:15pm
- Terminator: Dark Fate 10:00am, 1:05pm, 4:20pm, 7:25pm, 10:30pm
- The Addams Family 10:05am, 12:30pm, 2:55pm, 5:25pm
- The Good Liar 10:25am, 1:10pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 9:55pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:55am, 1:35pm, 4:20pm, 6:55pm, 9:30pm
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- By the Grace of God 6:00pm
- Downton Abbey 1:30pm, 6:45pm (except Thurs)
- Judy 4:15pm, 10:45am (Sat and Sun only)
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 2:00pm, 4:30pm
- Pain and Glory 11am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins 6:45pm, noon (Sat and Sun only)
- The Irishman 6pm
- The Report 11:15am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 4:15pm, 6:45pm
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
Not available at press time