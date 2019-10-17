Century Cinemas Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- Abominable 10:20am, 12:50pm, 3:40pm, 6:20pm
- Ad Astra 1:20pm
- Downton Abbey 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:50pm, 9:40pm
- Hustlers 11:00am, 4:40pm, 7:50pm
- Gemini Man 12:05pm, 3:15pm, 6:30pm, 9:40pm
- Gemini Man 3-D 10:30am, 8:00p, 10:50pm
- Jexi 1:50pm, 10:30pm
- Joker 10:05am, 12:40pm, 1:10pm, 3:45pm, 4:05pm, 6:40pm, 7:10pm, 9:55pm, 10:15pm
- Judy 10:50am, 2:00pm, 4:45pm, 7:40pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:00am, 11:10am, 1:00pm, 2:10pm, 4:30pm, 5:10pm, 7:00pm, 8:10pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3-D 4:00pm, 10:00pm
- The Addams Family 10:15am, 12:30pm, 2:50pm, 5:15pm, 7:30pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:10am, 11:50am, 12:45pm, 2:20pm, 3:20pm, 4:50pm, 5:55pm, 7:20pm, 8:30pm, 9:00pm, 9:50pm, 10:30pm, 11:00pm
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
- Gemini Man 11:20am, 5:10pm, 9:35pm
- Gemini Man 3-D 2:10p, 8:00pm
- Joker 9:50am, 12:55pm, 3:50pm, 6:45pm, 9:40pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 10:00pm
- The Addams Family 9:55am, 12:15pm, 2:35pm, 4:55pm, 7:15pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 11:45am, 2:15pm, 4:45pm, 7:30pm, 10:10pm
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
- Abominable 12:45pm, 3:20pm, 5:35pm, 7:50pm
- Gemini Man 3:45pm, 6:30pm, 9:15pm
- Gemini Man 3-D 1:00pm
- Jexi 11:45am, 9:45pm
- Joker 11:35am, 12:25pm, 1:25pm, 2:30pm, 3:15pm, 4:25pm, 5:30pm, 6:15pm, 7:25pm, 8:30pm, 9:15pm, 10:25pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:30am (Fri thru Sun only), 11:00am, 12:30pm, 1:15pm, 1:45pm, 3:15pm, 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 6:45pm, 7:15pm, 8:45pm, 9:30pm, 10:00pm, 10:30pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3-D 2:15pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Spanish) 7:45pm
- The Addams Family 11:30am, 1:20pm, 2:20pm, 3:20pm, 4:05pm, 5:05pm, 6:50pm, 7:45pm, 9:35pm, 10:20pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:00am (Fri thru Sun only), 11:00am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm, 9:30pm, 10:30pm
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas
449-4168
- Abominable 9:55am, 12:25pm, 2:55pm, 5:25pm
- Hustlers 10:45am, 9:05pm
- It Chapter Two 5:20pm, 9:10pm
- Gemini Man 10;15am, 11:15am, 1:15pm, 4:15pm, 7:15pm, 8:10pm, 10:15pm, 11:00pm
- Jexi 10:00am, 12:45pm, 3:05pm
- Joker 10:10am, 10:40am, 11:10am, 1:10pm, 1:40pm, 2:10pm, 4:10pm, 4:40pm, 5:10pm, 7:10pm, 8:05pm, 10:10pm, 10:40pm, 11:00pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:00am, 10:20am, 12:30pm, 3:20pm, 3:45pm (Fri thru Sun only), 4:20pm, 6:20pm, 7:20pm, 9:20pm, 10:20pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3-D 1:20pm
- Rambo: Last Blood 1:25pm, 6:45pm
- The Addams Family 10:05am, 11:00am, 12:20pm, 1:20pm, 2:40pm, 3:40pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:25pm, 8:25pm, 9:50pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:00am, 12:30pm, 2:15pm (Fri thru Sun only), 3:00pm, 4:45pm (Fri thru Sun only), 5:30pm, 7:35pm (Fri thru Sun only), 8:00pm, 8:30pm (Fri thru Sun only), 10:35pm, 10:45pm, 11:00pm
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- Fantastic Fungi 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 4:15pm, 6:30pm
- Lucy in the Sky 11:00am (Sat and Sun only), 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm
- Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool 1:45pm
- Monos 11:30am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 6:15pm
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 2:15pm, 4:15pm, 6:30pm
- The Peanut Butter Falcon 4:00pm
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- Downton Abbey 1:45pm, 7:45pm
- Joker 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
- Judy 10:45am, 4:45pm
- Gemini Man 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:50am, 1:50pm, 4:50pm, 7:50pm