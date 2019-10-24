Century Cinemas Del Monte
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey
373-8051
- Black and Blue 11:00am, 1:40pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:20pm
- Countdown 1:00pm, 3:20pm, 5:40pm, 8:10pm, 10:30pm
- Downton Abbey 11:20am, 5:00pm, 10:40pm
- Gemini Man 11:15am, 2:05pm, 4:50pm, 7:45pm, 10:30pm
- Joker 11:05am, 2:00pm, 4:55pm, 7:50pm, 10:40pm
- Judy 2:10pm, 8:00pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:55am, 12:30pm, 1:55pm, 4:45pm, 6:20pm, 7:40pm, 9:15pm, 10:35pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3-D 3:30pm
- Met Opera: Manon 9:55am (Sat only)
- Once Up a Time… in Hollywood 11:00am, 5:30pm
- The Addams Family 11:10am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm, 9:00pm
- The Current War: Director’s Cut 11:05am, 1:50pm, 4:25pm, 7:20pm, 10:05pm
- The Lighthouse 11:25am, 2:15pm, 5:05pm, 7:55pm, 10:35pm
- Western Stars 11:45am, 2:20pm, 4:40pm, 7:10pm, 9:45pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 11:15am, 1:45pm, 3:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:00pm, 9:25pm, 10:15pm
Century Marina
100 Tenth St., Marina
384-1002
Not available at press time.
Maya Cinemas
153 Main St., Salinas
757-6299
Not available at press time.
Northridge Cinemas
350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas
449-4168
- Abominable 10:25am, 1:00pm, 3:40pm, 6:25pm, 8:55pm
- Black and Blue 10:55am, 1:50pm, 4:40pm, 7:35pm, 10:25pm
- BTS World Tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself 5:00p (Sun only)
- Countdown 10:00am, 12:25pm, 2:50pm, 5:15pm, 7:40pm, 10:10pm
- Gemini Man 10:15am, 1:15pm, 4:15pm, 7:15pm, 10:15pm
- Isa Pa With Feelings (English subtitles) 10:50am, 1:35pm, 4:20pm, 7:00pm, 9:35pm
- It: Chapter Two 2:10pm, 9:10pm
- Joker 10:10am, 11:10am, 1:10pm, 4:10pm, 6:00pm, 7:10pm, 10:10pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:20am, 11:00am, 1:10pm, 1:50pm, 4:00pm, 4:40pm, 6:50pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 10:20pm
- Once Up a Time… in Hollywood 10:45am, 2:25pm, 6:05pm, 9:45pm
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 10:55am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:30pm, 10:25pm
- The Addams Family 10:05am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:25pm, 9:50pm
- Zombieland: Double Tap 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm, 10:35pm
Osio Theater
350 Alvarado St., Monterey
901-3119
- Dolemite is My Name 11:00am (Sat and Sun only), 1:30pm, 7:00pm
- Fantastic Fungi 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm
- First Love 11:30am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 4:15pm, 6:30pm
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 2:00pm, 6:45pm
- Loro 4:00pm
- Lucy in the Sky 4:00pm (except Fri and Sat)
- Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool 1:45pm
- Monos 4:15pm (except Fri and Sat)
- Psycho 6:30pm (Weds only)
- Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins Noon (Sun only), 2:15pm (except Fri and Sat), 6:30pm (except Fri, Sat and Weds)
Lighthouse Cinemas
525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove
643-1333
- Downton Abbey 1:45pm, 7:45pm
- Joker 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
- Judy 10:45am, 4:45pm
- The Current War 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:50am, 1:50pm, 4:50pm, 7:50pm