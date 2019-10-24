Movie Times

Chairs Theatre Cinema Show Plush Going Out Red (attribution optional)

 MaxPixel's contributors

Century Cinemas Del Monte

1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey

373-8051 

  • Black and Blue 11:00am, 1:40pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm, 10:20pm
  • Countdown 1:00pm, 3:20pm, 5:40pm, 8:10pm, 10:30pm
  • Downton Abbey 11:20am, 5:00pm, 10:40pm
  • Gemini Man 11:15am, 2:05pm, 4:50pm, 7:45pm, 10:30pm
  • Joker 11:05am, 2:00pm, 4:55pm, 7:50pm, 10:40pm
  • Judy 2:10pm, 8:00pm
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:55am, 12:30pm, 1:55pm, 4:45pm, 6:20pm, 7:40pm, 9:15pm, 10:35pm
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 3-D 3:30pm
  • Met Opera: Manon 9:55am (Sat only)
  • Once Up a Time… in Hollywood 11:00am, 5:30pm
  • The Addams Family 11:10am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, 6:30pm, 9:00pm
  • The Current War: Director’s Cut 11:05am, 1:50pm, 4:25pm, 7:20pm, 10:05pm
  • The Lighthouse 11:25am, 2:15pm, 5:05pm, 7:55pm, 10:35pm
  • Western Stars 11:45am, 2:20pm, 4:40pm, 7:10pm, 9:45pm
  • Zombieland: Double Tap 11:15am, 1:45pm, 3:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:00pm, 9:25pm, 10:15pm

 

Century Marina

100 Tenth St., Marina

384-1002

Not available at press time.  

Maya Cinemas

153 Main St., Salinas

757-6299

Not available at press time.

Northridge Cinemas

350 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas

449-4168

  • Abominable 10:25am, 1:00pm, 3:40pm, 6:25pm, 8:55pm
  • Black and Blue 10:55am, 1:50pm, 4:40pm, 7:35pm, 10:25pm
  • BTS World Tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself 5:00p (Sun only)
  • Countdown 10:00am, 12:25pm, 2:50pm, 5:15pm, 7:40pm, 10:10pm
  • Gemini Man 10:15am, 1:15pm, 4:15pm, 7:15pm, 10:15pm
  • Isa Pa With Feelings (English subtitles) 10:50am, 1:35pm, 4:20pm, 7:00pm, 9:35pm
  • It: Chapter Two 2:10pm, 9:10pm
  • Joker 10:10am, 11:10am, 1:10pm, 4:10pm, 6:00pm, 7:10pm, 10:10pm
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:20am, 11:00am, 1:10pm, 1:50pm, 4:00pm, 4:40pm, 6:50pm, 7:30pm, 9:40pm, 10:20pm
  • Once Up a Time… in Hollywood 10:45am, 2:25pm, 6:05pm, 9:45pm
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 10:55am, 1:45pm, 4:45pm, 7:30pm, 10:25pm
  • The Addams Family 10:05am, 12:20pm, 2:40pm, 5:00pm, 7:25pm, 9:50pm
  • Zombieland: Double Tap 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm, 10:35pm

 

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

Osio Theater

350 Alvarado St., Monterey

901-3119

  • Dolemite is My Name 11:00am (Sat and Sun only), 1:30pm, 7:00pm
  • Fantastic Fungi 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm
  • First Love 11:30am (Sat and Sun only), 1:45pm, 4:15pm, 6:30pm
  • Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice 11:45am (Sat and Sun only), 2:00pm, 6:45pm
  • Loro 4:00pm
  • Lucy in the Sky 4:00pm  (except Fri and Sat)
  • Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool 1:45pm
  • Monos 4:15pm (except Fri and Sat)
  • Psycho 6:30pm (Weds only)
  • Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins Noon (Sun only), 2:15pm (except Fri and Sat), 6:30pm (except Fri, Sat and Weds)

 

Lighthouse Cinemas

525 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove

643-1333

  • Downton Abbey 1:45pm, 7:45pm 
  • Joker 11:10am, 2:10pm, 5:10pm, 8:10pm
  • Judy 10:45am, 4:45pm
  • The Current War 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10:50am, 1:50pm, 4:50pm, 7:50pm

 

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Tags

Recommended for you