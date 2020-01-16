Eric Johnson exploded onto the international music scene in 1990 when his inventive single “Cliffs of Dover” earned a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. The album – Ah Via Musicom – went platinum and the tune cemented his place as one of the greatest electric guitarists ever. The song broke new ground then, and its uptempo, arpeggio-driven riffs still turn heads 30 years later.
“At the time, it was just another song I had written,” Johnson says. “I had wanted to put it on my first album but my handlers wouldn’t do it. We had no idea it would go over the top like it did. It was a total surprise.”
At the time, Johnson had a devoted following among hardcore guitar enthusiasts and professional musicians. In spite of his substantial technical skills as a master of the Stratocaster, however, Johnson eschews virtuosity for its own sake.
“There have been a lot of flamboyant guitarists, but they never influenced me unless they had great songs,” he says. “Hendrix was an amazing guitarist, but he was also a fantastic songwriter and lyricist. Virtuosity in and of itself is boring to me if there isn’t a great song happening around it.”
Although best known around the globe for his electric guitar prowess, Johnson is also a prolific multi-instrumentalist, involving acoustic and lap steel guitars, dobro and bass. But it turns out that it is his first instrument, the piano, that has fueled his musical universe.
“I’ll always want to keep pushing the envelope on guitar,” he says, “but at home by myself, it’s almost always the piano.”
Two of Johnson’s three most recent studio efforts, 2017’s EJ, and EJ Vol. II (which drops on Feb. 20) bear this out. Both are entirely piano-driven. But fans of his guitar shredding need not despair. This current tour includes all of his past six-string favorites, and Johnson says he’s already knee-deep in producing an EJ Vol. III, which will mark a return to his “straight-ahead blues-rock songs.”
“At the end of the day, it really boils down to the song,” he says. “The most important thing for me is to grow musically and make an expansive and meaningful artistic statement with every new project. If it doesn’t have that, it gets boring.”
Eric Johnson 8pm Thursday, Jan. 16. Sunset Center, San Carlos between Eighth and Ninth, Carmel. $35-$55. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.