After months of dealing with formalities, DJ Kenny Summit, now a Monterey resident, is opening his own “micro club,” fittingly named Compact Disco. The venue will serve as a place where locals and visitors alike can listen to internationally recognized DJs. It will also be the first venue in Monterey County dedicated to quality underground house music.
“Dancefloors have traditionally served as a melting pot where folks from all walks of life come together regardless of financial status, race or other social restrictions,” Summit says.
Curated, quality music comes with a price: Compact Disco won’t allow EDM (electronic dance music), pop, or the use of cellphones on the dance floor. Also – no music requests will be taken.
Designed as a day and night venue, Compact Disco will have a full bar and will remain open seven days a week, starting at 11am and staying open until 2am most weekends. A $20,000 custom in-ceiling sound system will be used for daytime listening, while late-night events will utilize a dancefloor-focused sound system. The programming will showcase the roots of modern-day dance music, from Chicago house to Motown.
One of Summit’s goals is to provide “a space for creatives to let their hair down,” he says. “There’s something very special about walking into a space where people can be themselves, have a few drinks, make new friends, enjoy the vibe, mix and mingle while making memories that will last a lifetime.”
Summit is known locally as the key person behind YASSS Monterey, the group that hosts somewhat regular house music nights at Pearl Hour. The Compact Disco concept is something Summit has been cultivating for over a decade.
“Launching the first location here in Monterey is going to be a real pleasure,” he says, adding that he is excited to add something original to the already-bustling downtown scene – in the location of the former Savvy Bar speakeasy.
Summit is very secretive about the “look” of the space, but mentions “tropical disco-themed ceilings and walls,” “oversized leafy palms” and “a never-ending array of disco balls.” One wall is inspired by a 1900s Paris salon, and there’s a black marble bar.
To learn more, it seems, you’ll have to show up July 21.
