On May 2 comes the annual announcement of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of the 16 nominees, here’s a question that stands out: Who knew that the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and Judas Priest weren’t already in the Hall?
Locally, a big event will occur when beloved Monterey Symphony conductor Max Bragado-Darman steps off the podium on the Sunset Center stage for the final time on May 17 after 16 acclaimed years at the helm. That’s the same day Hipnic at Fernwood wraps up, arguably the unofficial kickoff to the county’s summer festival run (although the Next Generation Jazz Festival takes place April 3-5).
Cali Roots began announcing its lineup and once again it’s a strong one, including Ice Cube, Chronixx, Rebelution and Atmosphere. There is one more lineup announcement to come, but already Cali Roots looks like an event that might eclipse the memorable 10th edition.
That festival happens May 22-24. The Carmel Bach Festival fills the last two weeks of July with baroque – and more. The West End Celebration in Sand City is set for Aug. 21-23.
The big daddy? The Monterey Jazz Festival returns for the 63rd year, Sept. 25-27.
Naturally there are performances just about every day at various venues throughout the year. Look for guitar wizard Eric Johnson to rock Carmel on Jan. 16. WAND plays the same week. For country music fans, the legendary Marty Stuart visits in April. Another legend, Judy Collins, is back in May.
On the national scene, The Eagles and Motley Crue have announced major reunion tours for this year. And singer Michael McDonald will reunite with the Doobie Brothers for a 50th-anniversary tour. Kiss has announced their final tour, aptly dubbed End of the Road.
For 2020, it’s just the beginning.
