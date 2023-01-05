It was in the 1960s, at a performance at Chicago’s Regal Theater, that local radio personality Pervis Spann announced that Aretha Franklin “should be crowned the Queen of Soul,” and placed a crown on her head. At the time, no one could have imagined that the nickname would become her official title.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1942, Franklin began touring with her father Clarence LaVaughn (C.L.) Franklin – a Baptist minister and a touring gospel preacher – when she was just 12. His rousing sermonizing had him achieving celebrity status, which meant the family home was visited by the likes of gospel greats Clara Ward and James Cleveland, along with singers Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, and even Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Franklin joined King on the road four years later at age 16, and it was off to the races.
What ensued was a five-decade-long career that redefined the music business and transformed the American political landscape. Thirty-nine studio albums. Nine film appearances. Forty-four Grammy nominations with 18 Grammys won. A Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. First woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Induction into the UK, Gospel, R&B and National Women’s Music Halls of Fame. A Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor, in 2005.
In addition to her music, Franklin immersed herself in the struggle for civil rights and women’s rights. Her songs “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” became lasting anthems for social change.
This weekend, local concertgoers have a chance to re-experience the Queen of Soul when the tribute band R.E.S.P.E.C.T. visits Monterey County with a live band, four supremely talented vocalists (YahZarah, Meghan Dawson, Terrell Foster-James and Chela Faulkner), a dynamic stage set and colorful costumes. The show promises a musical journey, all guided by Franklin’s biggest hits.
Speaking to Rolling Stone in August 2018, former president Barack Obama said it best: “American history wells up when Aretha sings because she captures the fullness of the American experience, the view from the bottom as well as the top, and the possibility of synthesis, reconciliation and transcendence.”
And really, what’s more worthy of a tribute than that?
