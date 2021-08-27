Dan Sheehan still regards Saturday’s Cali Roots as a “festival,” despite being staged three months later than the normal May dates, the performance reduced from three days to one, and the lineup reduced from over 30 bands to four.
“It’s a welcome-back mini-festival,” clarifies Sheehan. “We need this energy to fill our cups.”
Sheehan first became involved as a promoter and partner with California Roots Music and Arts Festival – Cali Roots – in 2013, after being recruited by festival creator Jeff Monser. Sheehan quickly helped shape the gathering from one closer to a “backyard get-together” to what it is now: One of the top American festivals of its kind.
“By year four, we had grown to a three-day festival and sold out two months in advance,” Sheehan says. “I think the growth of the festival goes back to the right place at the right time. All the bands were coming up around that same time and there was a special energy present. Like we were all in this together.”
Jump ahead seven years and that sense of unity had its limits tested.
By March 2020, it was obvious that the festival, which included a lineup of Ice Cube, Sean Paul, Damian Marley and Jimmy Cliff would at best be delayed and at worst canceled indefinitely.
“I was talking to agents and managers in late January [2020]. We could see what was happening and what it could potentially do to our industry.”
Sheehan first tried to reschedule for October. Then May 2021. Ultimately it was pushed back to 2022. “We all had to get creative,” Sheehan says.
The mini-festival lineup for Saturday, Aug. 28 includes J Boog, Josh Heinrichs, Saritah and the Hawaii based roots-reggae collective The Green. Most of this lineup has made multiple appearances at Cali Roots – The Green have appeared six times.
Sheehan, who grew up in Hawaii with guitarist and vocalist Kimo Kennedy, worked with all the current band members prior to them forming The Green. “It’s like a family reunion,” he says.
As a festival, Cali Roots has also proven that the local art connection to music is a relevant one. Sheehan stresses that the visual arts have evolved over the past few years. This year, the mini-festival will offer more free-standing art installations than ever before.
Sheehan is looking forward to Saturday – moreso because of the connection the festival shares with the county. “We treat Monterey as a destination and consider Monterey as another one of the headliners,” he says. “Come and enjoy being back outdoors, enjoying music with friends. We are still in this together.”
THE CALI ROOTS WELCOME BACK CONCERT happens at 5pm Saturday, Aug. 28. Monterey County Fairgrounds, Monterey. $54. californiarootspresents.com
