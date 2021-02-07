“What’s one song that ruined a perfectly good record?”
“Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” by the Beatles on Help!
Side 2 carries a tone that I feel naturally would have ended on “Yesterday.” Instead, the album takes a left turn and closes with a rocker by John Lennon doing “Dizzy Miss Lizzy.” It seems like a rushed decision to throw it in there, or maybe it was a boost from a series of somber, folky songs.
