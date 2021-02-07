Muse 02.04.21
Nic Coury

“What’s one song that ruined a perfectly good record?”

“Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” by the Beatles on Help!

Side 2 carries a tone that I feel naturally would have ended on “Yesterday.” Instead, the album takes a left turn and closes with a rocker by John Lennon doing “Dizzy Miss Lizzy.” It seems like a rushed decision to throw it in there, or maybe it was a boost from a series of somber, folky songs.

ALEX RAMIREZ is an interdisciplinary artist, dabbling in videography, photography, music and more. He has a short film out now on his YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/alexram375) which examines the stagnation that comes with monotonous tasks and cycles of washing and cleansing. Also available for streaming on his channel is his new EP, Awayalexram375.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.