Muse 08.05.21
MARIELLE ARGUEZA

Q: What’s your go-to karaoke song?

A: “White Rabbit,” by Jefferson Airplane.

Randomly, it’s “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane. I always love a good, belty song. I mean, also anything by Morrissey. It’s weird being a singer. There’s a lot of pressure on you when people know that you’re a singer. They’re all thinking, “Oh what song is she going to pick?” I have no idea why I picked that song, but I always land on it.

Ameena Khawaja (above right) is the executive director of Youth Orchestra Salinas and co-founder of California Central Coast Orchestra and Jazz Academy (COJAC), along with her husband and YOSAL music director Danko Drusko. She is also a professional singer, a trained mezzo-soprano, and a cellist. Learn more at yosal.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.