Q: What’s your go-to karaoke song?
A: “White Rabbit,” by Jefferson Airplane.
Randomly, it’s “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane. I always love a good, belty song. I mean, also anything by Morrissey. It’s weird being a singer. There’s a lot of pressure on you when people know that you’re a singer. They’re all thinking, “Oh what song is she going to pick?” I have no idea why I picked that song, but I always land on it.
