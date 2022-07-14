Amy Helm comes by her country/blues roots honestly.
The daughter of Levon Helm famed drummer for The Band, and singer-songwriter Libby Titus, who co-wrote the classic “Love Has No Pride,’’ Amy Helm carved out her own territory singing with the folk group Olabelle, then releasing her debut solo album Didn’t It Rain in 2015 and This Too Shall Light three years later.
She comes to Folktale Winery Sunday, July 17, as part of a tour to promote her latest, and arguably most compelling record, What The Flood Leaves Behind. Produced by Josh Kaufman, best known for his work on Taylor Swift’s Folklore album and recorded at The Barn, her father Levon Helm’s iconic studio, it’s an attempt to deal with some of the demons of the past as well as offer a hopeful vision of the future. (Levon, a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer, was a drummer in The Band.)
The gorgeously written “Cotton and the Cane’’ describes growing up amid “backstabbers, dirty dealers, heroin – locked out again’’ but also includes a chorus that nods to the deep cultural legacy embodied by “the sacred songs my family sang.”
Speaking from her Woodstock home, Helm reflects that “it doesn’t matter if your dad is a drummer or an electrician if they’re in the grips of addiction… But for those of us lucky enough to have seen our loved ones go through recovery, we have to add that to the story.’’
The track “Verse 23,’’ which gives the album its title – “what the flood leaves behind is what we’ve got to make” – offers a similarly redemptive message.
“We recorded the album in January and went into lockdown in March,” says Helm, who plays her trademark mandola accompanying her vocals. “It’s almost as if there was some kind of precognition of the pandemic. The album does have a theme, I guess, of hope and survival, amid rejection.”
Although her dad’s work gets more attention, Helm also credits her mother, Libby Titus, as a musical influence: “She gave me Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ when I was 12, and played Laura Nyro and the McGarrigle sisters, along with the stuff my father turned me on to, like Muddy Waters and Ray Charles.”
This local gig comes almost seven years to the day of her first album’s release. “It feels like a lifetime – I can’t even believe it,’’ Helm says.
AMY HELM performs 5pm Sunday, July 17. Folktale Winery and Vineyards, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $55. folktalewinery.com
