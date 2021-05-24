Question: “What song do you listen to when you read?”
A: “Moonglow” by Billie Holiday
“Moonglow” by Billie Holiday pairs so lovely with reading, and I recommend the whole album Solitude. It’s maybe a bit contrived, but there really is nothing like some heart-wrenching jazz in the morning to go with your book and a hot cup of coffee. The song is also mellow enough to where it doesn’t distract too much from the words in front of me, and serves as the perfect amount of magic for background noise.
