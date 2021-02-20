“What song reminds you of childhood?”
“If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition.
That’s the sound I grew up around in the ’90s. I’m a ’90s baby, so that “New Jack City” sound was the background music to my life for a long time. It’s the sound that was there before I developed my own taste. And I really love pop music. I like ’80s clothes, and my parents were ’80s people. When I think of my parents, I’m reminded of my childhood. There’s this part of the song where it goes “You can see it in my eyes… ” That’s a little like me. You can see my emotions by looking at my eyes. My parents have always told me I’m a bad liar. I like that it’s mid-tempo and it’s also a little melancholy, but makes you feel good at the same time. It’s also very reminiscent of Motown; it’s timeless.
