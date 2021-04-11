Q: “What song do you listen to get out of a creative block/writers’ block?”
A: “Shapeshift” by Horse the Band
Whenever I listen to this song, it always pumps me up. I love how it switches up so much. Even though this is not the type of music that I create, it gets me in the right mind state to write and create whatever it is I am creating. This song made me want to play synthesizer when I was 18 and even though I didn’t start creating music until two years ago, playing synthesizer was always something I wanted to do since I could remember. I remember this song showed me how synthesizer could be used to create different sounds, and a different feeling with each sound. What draws me to this song is not the lyrics but the music. It’s a trip.
