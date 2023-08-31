According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, there are 78 fairs held each year across the Golden State. Of these, the Monterey County Fair is not the oldest nor the largest, nor the one held on the most beautiful fairgrounds. (That last distinction goes to the Nevada County Fair.) Still, it is our fair – a unique reflection of Monterey County’s culture as seen through carnival rides, livestock, award-winning cheesecake and musical entertainment.
The 87th annual Monterey County Fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 and runs through Labor Day weekend, promising a full day of family fun to all.
As always, there’s a lot happening at the 2023 fair – from performances by the Flying U Rodeo, to the All Alaskan Racing Pigs (you’re going to want to look that one up on YouTube), to competitive displays of floral arrangements, weaving, woodworking and more. But what you might not realize is that above and beyond all this, the fair is also a musical venue, bringing both local and national talent to the stage each day.
“Our philosophy that guides choosing our acts is a philosophy of inclusion,” Monterey County Fair CEO Kelly Violini writes. “We aim for an entertainment lineup that resembles the interest of our local community. We are always drawn toward booking a diverse array of artists, whether it be rock artists like Journey Revisited, or Spanish [language] artists such as Banda Troyana.”
Overall, the fair’s music lineup carries a country and Americana bent, which is reflected in the choice of headlining act, rising country star Tyler Rich. Born in Yuba City, California, and now based in Nashville, 37-year-old Rich released his debut album, Two Thousand Miles, in 2020. He’ll be joined by opener Mark Mackay.
But putting together the perfect fair lineup is about more than a headliner. “We also try to follow the core philosophy of the fair itself, which is incorporating community,” Violini adds. “Having local acts such as 831 All Star Band or Samz School of Rock aligns with our organization’s philosophy of putting the community first.”
So after you take a turn on the Grand Prix Roller Coaster and catch Tina Marie the hypnotist, why not stick around and see who’s playing?
MONTEREY COUNTY FAIR noon-11pm Thursday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 3 and noon-10pm Monday, Sept. 4. Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. $14/adults; $11/seniors; $7/kids; free/kids 5 and under. 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com.
