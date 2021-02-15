“What’s one song you haven’t learned to play, but would like to?”
“Moonlight Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor,” by Ludwig Van Beethoven.
I have attempted to play this many times in the past, but never really completed it due to my fingers not being long enough for the techniques in the piece. It is unique in composition as it conveys three different emotional ranges from sadness to joy, then to a mixture of panic, anger and bounce. This is embedded within the tempo as it successively becomes faster and faster to the finale. The last movement ends off in a fiery array of chords and shows off movement that ties all the emotion into its grand finale. This is truly a challenging piece that will allow me to connect inner emotions with powerful dynamics and techniques in piano.
