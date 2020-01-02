Grouped together in front of the high fence at Carmel Valley’s Trailside Cafe, Bubba Pickens’ five members smile as they play folk classics. The beer garden is filled to capacity with the band’s friends and family, many of whom are students and faculty from Carmel schools. This is because four of the five members of Bubba Pickens teach at Carmel High School.
Composed of Marc Stafford, Steve Geer, Brian Handley, Mike Deckelmann, Jason Maas-Baldwin, and often Deckelmann’s daughter Victoria, the group’s only non-teacher member is Geer. Victoria Deckelmann is currently working on her teaching credential.
Bubba Pickens’ origins are intrinsically connected to Carmel High, as the band first began to form when Stafford and Deckelmann started the Singers and Songwriters Guild at CHS almost a decade ago. At first, the teachers played together with other students for club-related shows.
“We began as kind of an experiment,” Maas-Baldwin says. “It was a thoughtful experiment.”
Now, the band is a beloved fixture of CHS. The group also features a rotating circuit of musical Carmel alumni who play with them whenever they can. Bubba Pickens plays primarily banjo-heavy, upbeat folk and bluegrass tunes that make you want to sing along.
“Over the years we’ve just kind of developed this huge set of bluegrass and folk music,” Stafford says. “We’re kind of shifting our focus to original music because we all have original songs but we just never practice them.”
The musicians are expert harmonizers, and their voices complement each other naturally, backed up by Maas-Baldwin on guitar, Stafford on banjo, Geer on upright bass, Deckelmann on mandolin, Handley on the dobro and Victoria on violin. For all of them, the instruments they play in this band are new to them. Some of them have only been playing for a year or so – which reminds the teachers what it’s like to struggle with a new skill.
“It puts me in a place that my students are in frequently, where I’m asking them to get out of their comfort zones and try new things,” says Handley, who has a background in saxophone and has been playing dobro for just over a year.
For the five main members, Bubba Pickens is a way for them to keep playing music, and also to contribute to CHS and the community. “We offer our services for free if you’re trying to raise money for a good cause or something. That’s kind of our thing,” Deckelmann says.
They all say they feel lucky to play music with their colleagues.
“I don’t think I’d want it any other way,” Maas-Baldwin says.
