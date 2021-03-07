Muse 04.03.21
Kristin Sollecito

“What’s the best song in a musical?”

Hamilton’s “Satisfied” by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Satisfied” is an absolutely powerful song for a woman to sing. It shows (Angelica Schulyer’s) absolute love for her family and for Hamilton. At least fictionally, she has to forsake her own desire for her sister (Eliza Schulyer) for family duty because she was the eldest daughter. She couldn’t follow her heart, and it takes her heart and puts it on the floor. It is a fast song. When I was learning it I had to really slow down and over ee-nuhn-see-ate. It takes a lot of talent and power to sing it.

CARRIE GLENN is the current president of the Forest Theater Guild. The Guild has been quiet since the pandemic has forced performance venues to close. They launched a GoFundMe to continue raising money for future performances at bitly.com/GFMForestTheater

