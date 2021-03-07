“What’s the best song in a musical?”
Hamilton’s “Satisfied” by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Satisfied” is an absolutely powerful song for a woman to sing. It shows (Angelica Schulyer’s) absolute love for her family and for Hamilton. At least fictionally, she has to forsake her own desire for her sister (Eliza Schulyer) for family duty because she was the eldest daughter. She couldn’t follow her heart, and it takes her heart and puts it on the floor. It is a fast song. When I was learning it I had to really slow down and over ee-nuhn-see-ate. It takes a lot of talent and power to sing it.
