Q: What is your go to karaoke song?
A: “Go the Distance” by Michael Bolton
Although it is not your classic karaoke song like “Don’t Stop Believin’” or “Sweet Caroline,” I do not hesitate to go all out and perform my own musical theater rendition of this song when I have the chance. It’s a song about endurance and finding where you belong, that young Hercules sings as an outcast. Not only does the storyline and background of this song feed into my own interest in Greek mythology, but I relate to the emotions that Hercules sings about in his song as well. When I listen to this song, I am reminded to always believe in myself and that I can go the distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.