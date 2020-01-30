Songwriting is a craft, as well as an art. Country auteurs Chris DeStefano and Jon Nite, who have written hits for everyone from Carrie Underwood, Billy Currington, Bret Eldredge, Miranda Lambert and Rascal Flatts (DeStefano) to Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban (Nite), will be appearing at a rare gig to tell the stories behind the tunes.
The duo are making the trek out from Nashville to perform some of their best known works, and share little-known tricks of the trade. DeStefano grew up in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. But after a stint as a guitar-toting high school kid, the Society of Composers and Lyricists brought him to L.A., where he worked on shows like The Simpsons and Star Trek. That led to a publishing deal with EMI, who sent him to a writing retreat in Nashville in 2010.
“We not only focused on the craft of songwriting, but who were the best people to write for and vibe with,” he explains. “Writing the song is just the beginning of the process – everybody has to believe in it, first and foremost, the artist.”
DeStefano says that for Good Girl, his first number-one hit, he received a call from Underwood’s manager over the weekend, asking if he’d be able to work with her on Wednesday. “I remember jokingly saying I had to check my calendar,” DeStefano adds. “Me, Carrie and (co-writer) Ashley Gorley got together and, in three hours, knocked out three songs.”
As a fan of music, DeStefano grew up listening to everyone from Guns n’ Roses to Soundgarden and James Taylor.
“Carrie’s had many influences, too,” he says. “She can literally play a Temple of the Dogs song.”
SONGWRITER SERIES: CHRIS DESTEFANO AND JON NITE 7pm Friday, Jan. 31. Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. $25/open seating; $35/select seating. 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
